LIVE: Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: How to Check MSBSHSE Marksheets

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC and SSC supplementary exam results today, September 2. Once announced, students will be able to access their marks online at mahresult.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. The result will be announced at 1 pm.

The MSBSHSE SSC supplementary exam was held between July 27 to August 12 and the HSC from July 21 to August 24. Students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks overall in order to pass the board exam. Those who fail to secure the required marks will have to repeat the year.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2022: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Log on to the Maharashtra board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the HSC/SSC exam result 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter credentials like roll number and date of birth to access the results

Step 4: Enter the required details in the specified field before submitting your request

Step 5: Your result will load on the screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout for future use or reference

After downloading the marksheets, students need to ensure it is error-free. Candidates need to cross check all the details on it, and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the Maharashtra board authorities immediately. Students must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.

A total of 96.94 per cent of students had passed the Maharashtra SSC exam. Out of the total students who cleared the class 10 exam, 97.96 per cent were girls and 96.06 per cent were boys. As many as 16,38,964 students had registered for the exam which includes 8,89,505 male and 7,49,458 female students. Meanwhile, a total of 14,39,731 students had appeared for the HSC exam of which as many as 13,56,604 cleared it taking the pass percentage to 94.22 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here