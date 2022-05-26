Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: How to Check Online, via DigiLocker

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to announce its class 12 or HSSLC board results 2022, today, May 26. The results for science, commerce and vocational streams will be available to the students online at the Meghalaya board’s official websites — mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. It will also be available through SMS service. Student who had written the exam in the arts stream will have to wait till June to get their results.

While a definite time of the announcement is yet to be confirmed, the Meghalaya board is expected to make the result link active at around noon. The board will also make the result available through an e-booklet carrying the names of MPBOSE 12th toppers, result statistics and other such details. Till 2014, a physical copy of the booklet was also made available to the students but the practice is now discontinued.

Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result link for your stream of class 12

Step 4: Enter your registration/roll number and other required details

Step 5: Your Meghalaya board class 12 result will load on your screen

Step 6: Save the result and take a print out for future reference

Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Meghalaya board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of MBOSE HSSLC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: What to Check

After receiving the Meghalaya board 12th result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to the school or board authorities immediately.

Meanwhile, the class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by next month. Meghalaya board is expected to announce the results for class 12 arts stream and class 10 together. The date, however, is yet to be confirmed.

This year, the board exams for HSSLC were conducted offline between March 25 and April 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Meghalaya board had conducted 10th and 12th exams offline in 2021 as well. More than 30,000 students appeared for the class 12 board exam in 2021 amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols. The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 80.93 per cent in class 12.

