LIVE: MPBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Marksheets at mponline.gov.in, How to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the classes 5 and 8 results today, May 13 at 3 pm. Board exams for 5th and 8th classes in MP were discontinued in 2007-08. After many years, it has been conducted and will be released online at the official websites at rskmp.in and mponline.gov.in. To check the result, candidates will need their application number as mentioned on the admit cards and their password/date of birth.

Principal Secretary of MP School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in the meeting room number-2 of the state education centre. The press conference will also be available on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

Advertisement

Also read| Daughter of a Labourer, MP Board Class 10 Topper Cycled 6 km a Day to Reach School

The MPBSE classes 5 and 8 board exams were held in April this year in a single shift from 9 am to 11 am. While the class 5 exams went on till April 8, the class 8 exam ended on April 9. As many as 17.93 lakhs students took the 5th and 8th MP board exams this year. This includes 8.81 lakh students of class 5 and 8.44 lakh of class 8. MPBSE had set up about 30,000 centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam across the state.

LIVE: MPBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Passing Marks

Advertisement

Classes 5 and 8 students performances’ will be evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. This includes 60 marks for the written exam and 40 marks for home-based project work. Students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject and overall to be declared passed in MP board 5th, 8th exams. Those who fail to score the minimum required marks will be given additional tuition by their schools. They will be given another chance and allowed to sit for the supplementary exams.

Advertisement

The MP government had reintroduced the 5th and 8th board exam in 2019-20, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were given a mass promotion to the next class. They were discontinued in 2007-08 after the introduction of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which mandated that no student could be marked as fail in classes up to 8. Director of State Education Center S Dhanaraju had earlier said that the final exams have been done after many years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.