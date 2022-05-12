PSEB Punjab Board 12 Result Declared at pseb.ac.in: How to Download Marksheet, Toppers List

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared class 12 board exams results. Over lakh students who took the exam can check their scores at official website, pseb.ac.in. This is term 1 exams result and has been announced at a time when term 2 exams are going on. The term 2 exams will end on May 23. The final merit list and pass percentage will be released after term 2 exams.

Last year, Punjab Board had promoted students without exams and this year the board is holding two exams. Last year, over 2.92 lakh students had registered for the PSEB 12th exams and of the total, 96.48 per cent of students were promoted to the next class.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Search for the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in on any internet browser

Step 2: Click on the link for Punjab Board 12th results 2021/senior secondary result

Step 3: Now, key in your details as asked like roll number, date of birth and submit it

Step 4: Your PSEB class 12 result 2021 will be opened on the screen.

Step 5: View your subject-wise marks and save a copy of the same for future references. You can use this scorecard as a provisional mark sheet.

In 2021, a total of 22,175 students have bagged 90 per cent and above marks (A+) and 88,150 students have got between 80-90 per cent bracket (A). Nearly 1,19,802 students have achieved percentage between 70-80 per (B+) and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks range (B).

