UPTET Results at updeled.gov.in, How to Check Marks

After multiple delays, the result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has finally been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Candidates who had appeared for the teacher eligibility exam can log on to the board’s official portal, updeled.gov.in, and check their results using credentials like registration number and date of birth. The final mark sheet, pass certificate, and cutoff for the candidates have also been shared in the result.

To qualify for UPTET, candidates need to score a minimum of 60 percent marks. In the case of candidates belonging to reserved categories, the passing criteria is 55 percent marks. The qualification, however, doesn’t guarantee a job and candidates have to separately apply for teacher recruitment drives.

UPTET Results: How to Check Marks?

Step 1: Log onto UPTET’s official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPTET Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like application number and password in the specified field.

Step 4: Click on submit to initiate your request

Step 5: Your UPTET 2021 result will be displayed on your device’s screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout of the result for future use or reference

Step 7: Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details like name, roll number, subject name, and marks carefully and report it to the UP Board in case of discrepancy.

A day before the final announcement, the board had shared the final answer key for UPTET 2021 after considering objections to the provisional answer key. The changes, if any accepted, were reflected in the final answer key.

The results for the teacher eligibility exam were earlier slated to be released in February but were deferred due to the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

UPTET 2021 was conducted offline at more than 4000 centres in the state on January 23 after being canceled due to allegations of question paper leaks in November 2021. The teacher eligibility saw registration from more than 21 lakh aspirants out of which 12,91, 627 had opted for the primary level whereas 8,73, 552 candidates applied for the upper primary level.

