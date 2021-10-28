LNMU Bihar Releases Spot Round Admission Schedule For CET BEd, How to Grab a Seat

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has issued the Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2021 spot round admission schedule on October 26. As per the released schedule, the spot round counselling will begin from October 28 onwards and will continue till November 3.

The counselling process will take place from 10 am to 5 pm at all participating BEd colleges. Those willing to participate in LNMU BEd spot round admission 2021 can visit the official website of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in for further details.

The varsity in its official statement instructed the concerned colleges to display the number of available seats by October 27. The document verification and admission at concerned BEd colleges across the state will be conducted from October 28 to November 3. College or departments will display the vacancy of seats as per roster after the closure of the second round of counselling.

“The seat availability matrix will be a real-time display available to candidates as well as college on the website- www.bihar-cetbed-Inmu.in. As soon as any college admits any candidate, the dashboard will reduce the vacancy and display the current availability," reads the official statement. Colleges have been instructed to display the merit list on their respective notice board.

>LNMU spot round counselling 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have secured the minimum qualifying marks, that is, 42 for unreserved category and 36 for reserved category in CET-BEd-2021. Applicants must not have taken admission in any college in the first and second rounds of counselling.

It is mandatory for every candidate to complete the counselling registration process. For those who have not registered for counselling, their name will not show on the dashboard at the time of admission. Those CET-BEd 2021 qualified candidates who have not paid the “Partial Admission Fee" can pay the fee along with the college fee at the time of admission.

“Once any candidate will be marked as admitted the system will decrease the available seat by one and as soon as the available seat reaches zero the system will stop any further seat allotment in the concerned college," the official notice added.

