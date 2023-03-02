The Recruitment Branch of Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for filling vacancies of consultant interpreters for regional languages. Applications can be sent offline to Recruitment Branch, Room No. 521, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001 on or before March 3 in the prescribed format.

As per the recruitment advertisement, the empanelment of these consultant interpreters will be treated on a full-time basis during a session period and subject to the requirement, on a part-time basis during the intersession period. Selected candidates will be posted in the interpretation service of the Lok Sabha Secretariat as well as they will report to the concerned officer of the said service.

Also read| SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

Advertisement

Regional languages for which the empanelment of consultant interpreters is to be done are— Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Nepali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil Telugu, and Urdu.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, a candidate must have cleared class 10 with a recognized regional language as a compulsory and elective subject. They must have a master’s degree along with:

(i) Diploma in the regional language(s) concerned from a recognized university or institution.

(ii) Regional language concerned as the mother language

Candidates with experience in translation or interpretation work along with a certificate in computer course recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/ National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) or courses equivalent to ‘O’ Level in terms of syllabus and duration of the course as prescribed by NIELIT will be given preference.

Advertisement

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline along with five years of experience in translation or interpretation work can also apply.

Age Limit: The recruitment process is open for Indian citizens between the age group of 22 to 70 years as of the last date of application.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Advertisement

All eligible candidates will have to appear in the oration and interpretation test at the same time. The oration test will carry 200 marks. For the interpretation test of 100 marks from English to regional language, five minutes will be allotted. While from a regional language to English, five minutes will be allotted.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 6,000 per day basis for the number of days of work undertaken during the Parliament in session or the intersession period. Additionally, the candidates will be paid Rs 25,000 yearly as a retainer fee.

Read all the Latest Education News here