Looking for a Job in Engineering? Here's a List of Internships to Apply for This Week

Engineering has always been one of the most opted courses in India. The jobs, in this field, are said to offer a good salary package. Well, for that dream job, irrespective of the field, the first thing you need is to get an internship. To make it easier for students and fresh graduates, we have compiled a list of organisations that are currently recruiting engineering interns in various departments. Have a look below:

Software Development Engineering internship at Cerebralx Innovation Hub

It is a work-from-home internship that is going to last for three months. The company is willing to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to selected candidates. Those who are interested can apply through the Internshala portal. The deadline for application submission is October 15.

Mechanical Engineering Internship at Auto Forest

This internship will require candidates to work from the office located in Ahmedabad for a period of three months. Chosen applicants would be able to earn a stipend of Rs 7,000 per month. The last date to apply via Internshala is October 15.

Electrical Engineering Internship at Auto Forest

The firm Auto Forest is seeking candidates who can join its office located in Ahmedabad. The duration of this internship is three months. Candidates will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000. Applications are to be submitted through Internshala before October 15.

Data Engineering internship at TextCK Analytics LLP

The company is hiring candidates for a work-from-home internship. The service period will be of three months. During this time, selected applicants will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000. The deadline to complete the application process on the Internshala portal is October 14.

Mechanical Engineering Internship at ASMACS Skill Development Ltd

This internship will continue for straight 6 months. Selected candidates would have to join the office in Visakhapatnam. The monthly stipend that the interns will receive here is Rs 12,000. Applications shall be submitted through Internshala before October 14.

