Looking to Make a Career as HR? Check Companies That Are Currently Hiring Interns

If you looking forward to making a career in human resource management or HR, then doing internships can give you a good kick start. Sometimes it can get difficult to find the perfect role for your profile. Therefore to make it convenient for you, we have put together a list of HR internships in one place. Take a step forward in your career by choosing the role that suits you the best.

BluePlanet Infosolutions India

Advertisement

It is a part-time internship that will last 6 months. Candidates selected here would get a great working experience but there won’t be any stipend provided to them at the end of a month. Once the internship programme ends a certificate of completion will be awarded to employees. Those who are interested and eligible can apply before July 31 via the AICTE Internship portal.

Mentorsity Pvt Ltd

This is going to be a 3-month work from home internship. Candidates won’t be getting a stipend at this company as well but they stand a chance to get a letter of recommendation. Applications can be submitted through AICTE Internship Portal before July 9.

Mahamanav Aerospace & Research Space Exploration

Advertisement

The company is looking for candidates who are available for a period of 6 months. It will be a part-time internship that offers a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month. Perks like a letter of recommendation and intermediate knowledge of HR practices will be provided in this programme. Candidates willing to apply here can do on the AICTE Internship Portal prior to July 30.

Spoto Technologies

Advertisement

The internship programme at Spoto Technologies will run for a period of 3 months. Selected candidates will be required to join the office either in Pune, Solapur, or Mumbai. They will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000. Applications can be submitted on Internshala before July 16.

Hypervisor Labs Private Limited

Advertisement

It will be a 4 months work from home internship. The selected candidates would be earning a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month. The last day to apply is July 16. Submit your applications by visiting the Internshala portal.

Tenacious Techies

For the 6-month internship in HR, selected candidates will have to manage talent acquisition process, including sourcing, testing, interviewing, hiring, and onboarding. They will have to bridge management and employee relations by addressing demands, grievances, or other issues. Selected candidates will also have to gather payroll data like working hours, leaves, and bank accounts. Interested candidates will have to apply at Internshala by July 16. There are four openings and selected applicants will have to relocate to Surat.

Jindal Stainless

Only those candidates can apply who are available for full time (in-office) internship. They must be able to start the internship between Jul 1 to 5. The duration of internship is six months and selected candidates will get stipend between Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. There are two positions vacant and the job role includes managing HR operations and HR digitalisation. Interested candidates can apply at Internshala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.