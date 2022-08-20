Looking to Make a Career in Animation? Check Out List of Work-from-home Internships

Animation is a creative and lucrative career that attracts a large number of people. In recent times, many have been opting to make a profession in this sector, however, in order to achieve future success, one must begin from somewhere, and internships can be a great way to get started in the animation industry.

To assist you in finding the best internships in the field of animation, we have compiled a list of organisations that are currently seeking interns and have other benefits to offer. Take a look below:

Zaveri Global (UK) LTD

Advertisement

This is a two months work from home internship. Those who get selected would be earning a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000. The last date to submit online applications on the Internshala portal is September 2. Among the roles and responsibilities of the candidates include reading scripts and storylines to understand animation requirements, prepare presentations with raw designs to customers, develop storyboards for the initial stages of production, and create models, drawings and illustrations by hand or electronically.

Also read| What Happens After Clearing Civil Services? Know Job Role of IAS Officers

Gesture Research

Advertisement

Another work from home internship, this one includes creating ideas and sketches of the designs, creating textures using photoshop and 3D models using Autodesk Maya, working on rigging and animating models, and creating video visual effects using after effects. This is a six-month work from home internship offering a stipend of Rs 7500 per month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at Internshala.

Infideo Production

Advertisement

The company allows candidates to gain experience while working from home. The service period is of two months. Selected applicants will be receiving a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000. The last day to apply through the Internshala website is September 3.

PeakPals

It is another work-from-home internship that is going to run for a period of 1 month. Selected applicants would be getting a stipend of Rs 5,000 at the end of the service. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application via the Internshala portal, prior to September 2.

Conscript HR Advisors Private Ltd

Conscript HR Advisors is seeking suitable candidates to work from home for a period of two months. The selected applicants would receive Rs 1,000 each month. The deadline for applying through the Internshala website is September 2. Following that, no applications would be accepted.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here