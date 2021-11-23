LPU Launches BTech in CSE Cloud Computing in Collaboration with Google Cloud

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has launched a new course in BTech on Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Cloud Computing in partnership with Google Cloud India. The course will also feature a specialisation in Google Cloud to equip students with skills they need for a career in a cloud-first modern workplace.

The four-year graduate course has been designed for students with little to no background or experience in cloud computing. It will provide a detailed overview of concepts covering the fundamentals of cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud, big data, and machine learning.

“Cloud computing is increasingly becoming a sought-after career choice in IT as more companies of all sizes adopt the cloud to help overcome technology challenges and achieve their business goals. With a thorough understanding of cloud architecture and Google Cloud, students can design, develop, and manage robust, scalable, and dynamic solutions to drive business objectives," says LPU.

LPU and Google Cloud have jointly designed the curriculum. The course will explore cutting-edge cloud-enabled technologies on Google Cloud’s flexible infrastructure and platform services and will derive insights from data using the analysis and visualization tools on Google Cloud, claims the university.

The curriculum will provide students with a comprehensive introduction to cloud technology through concepts, hands-on labs, assessments, and certifications on topics ranging from Cloud basics, big data, and machine learning, Google Cloud’s flexible infrastructure and platform services, deriving insights from data using the analysis and visualization tools on Google Cloud, designing, developing, and deploying applications that seamlessly integrate components from the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Google Authorised Trainers will teach the course. Students will also gain hands-on experience through Google Cloud Skills Boost which provides access to more than 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges, and certification resources featuring Google’s most in-demand training, including content such as Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine, How Google Does Machine Learning, Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Certification Exam, and more. “This will prepare students with the real-world scenarios and exercises, empowering them with skills which will be valuable in advancing their career with certifications and hard skills to back them up," adds LPU.

