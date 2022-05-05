LPU Placement Drive 2022: Highest Package at Rs 62.72 Lakh, Over 8400 Students Get Jobs

Lovely Professional University (LPU) BTech CSE 2022 batch student, Arjun has received campus placement with a salary package as high as Rs 62.72 lakh. He will be working from Bangalore. LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times higher than the previous year’s highest of Rs 42 lakh for a fresher, it claims.

Over 8400 placement and internship offers have been offered to LPU students of various programmes of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of Rs 46.4 lakh while Google at Rs 48 lakh. This year, more than 1190 companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students.

Most of the students got a package of Rs 10 to 48 lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto, etc.

Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited over 670 students, Capgemini recruited over 310 students, Wipro recruited over 310, MPhasis recruited over 210, and Accenture recruited over 150 and Lead Squared among others at differential packages between 6.75 lakh and 10 lakhs.

Dr Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU commented, “At LPU, we focus on providing a very comprehensive curriculum that focuses on the overall development. LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialized programs in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences and more. With this LPU has shown its commitment to nurturing students who are ready for industry 4.0 requirements. Also, with these accomplished records, LPU is now among the very few Indian universities which feature in the global Times Higher Education ranking."

Many LPU alumni are currently placed with top companies of the world including Google, Microsoft, and other silicon valley companies at a package of one crore rupees, says the varsity. In recent years, more than 20,000 placements and internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters with several of the Fortune 500 companies having extended more than 5000 offers.

