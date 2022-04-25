LSAC Extends Justice Essay Scholarship Deadline, Winner to get Upto Rs 2 lakhs

The LSAC Global – the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the essay submission date for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship to June 10, 2022. The winners of the Scholarship will get up to Rs 2 lakhs. The candidates can apply at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org.

The essay submission date, which was earlier May 6, has now been moved from June 10, 2022. The move has been taken to provide sufficient time for interested students to submit their essays in wake of the postponement of class 12 board exams.

The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship is based on an essay competition. This year’s topic is “The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?". For the submission, students need to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send in their entry by June 10, 2022 at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org.

The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT—India candidates applying to a full-time five-year law programme at a LSAC Global Law Alliance College.

The top three entries of the essay competition will receive scholarships amounting. The winner will get a scholarship of Rs 2 lakhs, the first runner up will get a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh and the second runner up will get a scholarship of Rs 1 lakhs.

The scholarships would also cover the tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college. For more information, on the terms and conditions of these scholarships, candidates can visit the LSAC Global at the https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities.

Meanwhile, this year, LSAC Global has announced multiple scholarships to provide more opportunities to law aspirants to ease the financial burden of earning a law degree.

