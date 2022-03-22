LSAT 2022 Postponed to June Due to Clash with CBSE 12th Exams, Registration Deadline Extended

Following the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 2 board exams, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has postponed the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) - India 2022 from May to June. The exam has been moved from May 9 to June 22. The registration process has also been extended to June 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at lsac.org.

“Due to the recent announcement of CBSE term 2 exams for class 12 students, LSAC has taken the decision to make sure that exams will not fall in concurrent dates. LSAC is also ensuring that LSAT—India is not clashing with other national level law entrance tests like CLAT and AILET. This would give students the flexibility to adequately prepare for all examinations," states LSAC.

Also read| CLAT 2022: Three-Month Preparation Strategy for Law Entrance Exam While Managing Boards

Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LSAT—India will be conducted in the online mode. An online test delivery system featuring artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test will be used for the exam. This format enables students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption, says LSAC.

The LSAT—India score is being used by many top law colleges in the country including OP Jindal Global University, IFIM Law School, UPES, VIT Chennai, Manav Rachna University, Alliance University, Amity University, etc.

Read| Free Coaching for NTSE, Olympiads, CLAT Soon for Govt School Students in Jharkhand

To help students prepare for the exam, LSAC has made available LSAC LawPrepsm - a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. Based on more than 70 years of testing research and experience, LSAC LawPrepsm is designed to assist students in the development and evaluation of critical thinking skills, the council stated. It includes an extensive library of practice exams that students can take multiple times on the same digital interface as the real test thus offering a more complete LSAT—India test day experience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.