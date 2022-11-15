The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is currently accepting applications for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 exam for the January and June sessions. Candidates interested in appearing for the LSAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Law School Admission Council- discoverlaw.in to complete the registration and application process.

The registration window was opened on November 10, 2022. The last date to fill in the registration form for the January session is January 11, 2023 and for the June session is May 26, 2023.

The LSAT January 2023 session examination will be conducted in the remote proctored mode in a single session while the June 2023 examination will be conducted in two slots on June 8 and 11, 2023.

LSAT 2023: Registration Process

The LSAT 2023 January and June 2023 session registration link is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for LSAT

Step 2: Click on the LSAT 2023 Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Sign Up and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Complete the LSAT 2023 Application Form

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the payment link provided

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

As per the LSAT 2023 paper pattern, the exam assesses critical thinking skills with three types of multiple-choice questions which include analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension.

The exam is conducted by LSAC for admission to five-year LLB, three-year LLB, and LLM programmes offered by over 20 law institutes in India.

Additionally, this year, LSAC Global has announced over 50 toppers scholarships for undergraduate as well as Postgraduate students to provide opportunities to more and more law aspirants to be able to ease the financial burden of earning a law degree. The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of the law programme at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

