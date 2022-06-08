LSAT India Registrations End Today: Know How to Apply for Law Entrance

The Law School Admission Council (India) registration is going to end today, June 8, 2022. Those interested can still register through online mode. Online registrations for LSAT—India 2022 will remain open till 11:59 pm on June 8, 2022. All interested law aspirants should register by clicking on https://discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT/ before the registration date ends.

LSAC Global offers Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship based on an essay competition. The last date for essay submission for the scholarship is June 10, 2022. The winner of the competition is awarded a scholarship worth Rs 2 lakh. The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT—India candidates applying to a full-time five-year law programme at an LSAC Global Law Alliance College.

Students can send an essay arguing for or against the topic “The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?" latest by 11:59 pm on 10 June, 2022 at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org.

Advertisement

Additionally, this year, LSAC Global has announced over 50 toppers scholarships for undergraduate as well as Postgraduate students to provide opportunities to more and more law aspirants to be able to ease the financial burden of earning a law degree. The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

Meanwhile, to help students prepare for the exam, LSAC has made available an extensive library of practice exams under LSAC LawPrepsm - a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. It includes multiple practice tests and SuperPrep® – recently launched digital version of the Official LSAT—India SuperPrep. Students can also take all the digital PrepTests multiple times on the same digital interface as the real test thus having a more complete LSAT—India test day experience. Additionally, students can take a complete test in online mode and then view detailed explanations for every correct and incorrect answer with SuperPrep.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.