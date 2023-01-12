Lucknow Schools Shut Amid Cold Wave, to go Online for Classes 9 to 12

Lucknow schools have been directed to remain closed till January 14 in view of the cold wave situation. In an official letter, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, stated that schools up to Class 8 will remain shut untill January 14. Schools have been directed to hold online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams from January 12 to January 14, 2023.

The DM Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order. According to an order issued by the DM, “For students up to class 8, there will be a holiday till January 14, 2023. For the students of Class 9 to 12 who do not have Pre Board/Practical exams, the classes will be conducted online instead of calling them to school. If there is no online arrangement, holiday will be given to such students of Class 9 to 12."

In order to avoid academic gaps, for Class 10 and Class 12 students who have Pre Board/Practical exams, the schools are ordered to make certain arrangements.

The school management will be responsible to make adequate arrangements for the prevention of cold in the classroom of students and it will be ensured that heaters, etc. will be used to maintain the normal temperature in each room. Students will not be made to sit outside or in the open for Classes/Practicals exams.

There should be no compulsion on students to wear school uniforms. It is advised that students should go to school wearing only warm clothes which are able to protect them from cold.

