Lucknow University Professor Assaulted by Student for Derogatory Remarks on Hinduism

Lucknow University’s professor Ravikant Chandan had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu saints during a debate. An FIR was logged on May 10 against the professor from the varsity’s Hindi department. Now, a student has allegedly assaulted the professor on the campus, for his remarks, on Wednesday, days after the FIR was lodged, reported news agency ANI.

Karthik Pandey who is a postgraduate student of Sanskrit has been arrested for assaulting the professor. The Lucknow University administration has suspended the student. It has also formed a committee to probe the matter. Pandey, who belonged to the Samajwadi Party, has been expelled from the party, it claims. He was a member of SP Chhatra Sabha’s Lucknow University unit.

Earlier, on Tuesday, May 17, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had staged a protest at Lucknow University against the professor. The assault by the student came the next day.

The FIR against the professor has been registered against the professor at the Hasanganj police station for allegedly inciting religious sentiments and tarnishing the image of the varsity by spreading propaganda through social media. The FIR has been lodged by Aman Dubey who is stays in the Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel. He claimed that the professor has made indecent remarks on the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu saints in a video, dated May 9.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 153-A, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 166 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. Dubey said, in his FIR, that the professor hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu students. He also alleged that the professor had called goons to assault the student protestors when they sought explanation from the professor. Meanwhile, the varsity has asked for a written answer from the professor seeking clarification on the matter and to answer to the students complaints.

