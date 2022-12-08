Lucknow University Set to Offer Dual Degree Courses From Next Year

Lucknow University admission council has approved the launch of dual degree programmes from the next academic year, 2023-24. The decision was taken during the council’s meeting on Tuesday, December 6, reported Hindustan Times. In April, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced its dual degree policy and requested colleges to implement it. The dual degree policy is part of the recommendations in the National Education Policy 2020.

Lucknow University is the first varsity to implement the policy. The meeting approving the launch of dual degree courses was preceded by LU’s chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai. The dual degree system, that the varsity will use, is going to allow students to transfer to other colleges and universities. However, the council has decided that any transfer request already pending with the varsity will be dealt with as per the provisions of existing norms.

Lucknow University will form a committee to create a detailed set of guidelines and ensure the policy’s successful functioning. The university has received transfer applications from 12 students so far. In addition, students will be able to pursue two degrees parallelly.

The LU council has also agreed to increase the number of seats for MSc food processing and food technology from 30 to 40 in the upcoming session.

In April this year, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar declared that students will now be able to study two regular courses simultaneously at the same university or two different universities.

As per UGC guidelines, a student can undertake two full-time academic programmes in offline mode as long as the class timing for one programme does not overlap with the class timing for the other. Students can even combine a full-time physical mode course with an online or open distance learning course. Furthermore, the guidelines permit students to pursue one online programme with another online programme.

The UGC also approved twinning programmes which would allow Indian higher educational institutes to collaborate with foreign varsities to launch a course together.

