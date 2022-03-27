Lucknow University to Offer 5-year Integrated Course in Yoga & Naturopath

The University of Lucknow is set to introduce a five-year professional integrated course in yoga and naturopathy from the academic session 2022-23. The course will focus on yoga asanas and their benefits in curing several diseases and teach about the side of asanas in case of their excessive use, reported a leading news agency.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12 in the science stream with biology as a core subject will be eligible for admission. Designed by the Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine, students will also be taught various methods of treatment under naturopathy.

Professor Navin Khare, in charge of the Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicines at the university said that the course will be started with 50 seats from the upcoming session and the selection will be done on the basis of a written entrance test.

Faculty co-originator Dr Amarjeet Yadav stated that apart from teaching yoga darshan, its origins and other aspects, the course will also focus on naturopathy methods of treatment using water, soil, sun rays, fasting and diet therapy. Yadav added that new classrooms are being developed for the course and soon the university will also open a Yoga Naturopathy Hospital where students will be given practical knowledge of the subject.

Currently, the university offers undergraduate, postgraduate degree and PG diploma courses in yoga. LU also offers several short-term certificate courses in yoga awareness. The fee for the certificate courses of 3 months is Rs 6500.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow University is yet to announce the admission process for the new academic session. Last year the registration for UG admission began on Mach 9 but this year, it has been delayed possibly due to the ongoing state assembly elections. Now that Uttar Pradesh has got its new government, the LU admission process is also expected to begin soon. The entrance exams for admission into various courses offered by LU are likely to be conducted in June.

