Lucknow University to Resume Physical Classes From October 25

The Lucknow University is all set to resume physical classes for BCA first semester students beginning from October 25. Making the announcement in an official statement, the varsity said that 75 per cent attendance will be compulsory for students to sit in the midterm and end-term semester examinations. Earlier, the university had resumed the physical classes for BCom, management and fine art courses on October 7.

With the COVID-19 pandemic situation getting better, many universities and colleges are mulling plans to get back to physical classes. Maharashtra government had announced the commencement of physical classes in colleges on October 20. Students returned to the campus for physical classes after a year and a half since it was stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The option to continue with online classes was given to students who could not attend physical classes due to any reason. With the safety of individuals on campus in mind, the government has allowed only fully vaccinated students to attend physical classes.

Earlier, the University of Delhi also reopened its campus for practical classes last month. The classes were resumed with a capacity of 50 per cent students from September 15. For students who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, attending physical classes is compulsory. However, the teachers, other staff and students living in hostel premises will need to complete both the doses of vaccination before they can return back to the campus.

With the vaccination drive going on in full swing, we can expect physical classes to resume with full strength in the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile Indian achieved the mark of 100 crore vaccination doses on October 21 nearly 9 months after launching one of the world’s biggest vaccination drives.

The feat garnered appreciation from across the globe and many world leaders congratulated the Indian people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fight against the deadly pandemic.

