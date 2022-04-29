MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Inter Results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in

To do so, they have to fill a form given here.

This is one of the fastest results being announced for the MP Board. Not only has the board announced its result fast in its own terms but is also second among all boards at both state and central level to have announced its results. The first to announce its results was Bihar Board.

For MPBSE 12th students, the pass percentage might go back to be over 60%, a huge drop from a sudden spike of 100% last year. In 2021, the board did not hold exams and based on alternative assessment all students were passed. For class 12, as many as 68.81 per cent of students passed exams in 2020. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent, and 72.27 per cent in 2018. In 2021 for MP Board too the pass percentage was at its highest with all students cracking the exam.

