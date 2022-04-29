MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Inter Results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The wait of lakhs of students will be ending today as MP Board, Bhopal will be announcing its class 12 board exams today. The result will be announced at 1 pm and students will be able to check their results online at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in as well as News18.com. Students can skip the line and check their results here at News18 directly. Read More
This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board authorities had changed the marking scheme for class 12. To prepare the board exam results, 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, and the the remaining 20 marks to practicals and project works conducted by the schools. However, for subjects featuring practical exams, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments. This is applicable for all science, commerce and humanities stream students.
Once released, students awaiting MPBSE 12th results today can their scores at:
— mpbse.nic.in
— mpresults.nic.in
— mpbse.mponline.gov.in
— News18.com
Students will need their application number to check the marks via these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE
Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result link on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in using your admit card roll number
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen, download and save
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 12 results today at the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The results will be announced at 1 pm. Students will need their application number as per their admit cards to check the marks.
Also Read MP Board 10th Result LIVE updates
This is one of the fastest results being announced for the MP Board. Not only has the board announced its result fast in its own terms but is also second among all boards at both state and central level to have announced its results. The first to announce its results was Bihar Board.
For MPBSE 12th students, the pass percentage might go back to be over 60%, a huge drop from a sudden spike of 100% last year. In 2021, the board did not hold exams and based on alternative assessment all students were passed. For class 12, as many as 68.81 per cent of students passed exams in 2020. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent, and 72.27 per cent in 2018. In 2021 for MP Board too the pass percentage was at its highest with all students cracking the exam.
