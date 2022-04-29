Home / News / education-career / MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Inter Results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in
Live now

MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Inter Results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE results at mpbse.nic.in Check To Download MPBSE Class 12 Results Roll No Wise, School Wise and Name Wise, How to check MP Board 12th Result 2022?

mp board 12th result, mpbse 12th result, mpbse, 12th resuly mp, mp board 12th result 2022, 12th result 2022 mp board, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mp board 12th result 2022 check, mp board 12th result 2022 news today, mp board class 12th result 2022, 12th result 2022 mp board, mp 12th result 2022, mp board result 2022 class 12, mpbse 12 result 2022, mpbse 12th result 2022, mp result, madhya pradesh result, Class 12th Result, mp board result 12th 2022, 12th class result 2022 mp board, mp board 12th result 2022 hindi, mp board 12th result 2022 link, class 12th result 2022 mp board, mp board 12th result 2022 by name, mp board 12th result 2022, sarkari result 12th Madhya Pradesh board, how to check cbse 12th result 2022, board exams 2022, india result, board exam result, india result, education news, news18 education
News18.com |
Bhopal // Updated: April 29, 2022, 09:31 IST
Advertisement

MP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The wait of lakhs of students will be ending today as MP Board, Bhopal will be announcing its class 12 board exams today. The result will be announced at 1 pm and students will be able to check their results online at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in as well as News18.com. Students can skip the line and check their results here at News18 directly. Read More

Apr 29, 2022 09:25 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Know the New Marking Scheme

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board authorities had changed the marking scheme for class 12. To prepare the board exam results, 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, and the the remaining 20 marks to practicals and project works conducted by the schools. However, for subjects featuring practical exams, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments. This is applicable for all science, commerce and humanities stream students.

Apr 29, 2022 09:21 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Websites to Check Marks

Once released, students awaiting MPBSE 12th results today can their scores at:

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpresults.nic.in

— mpbse.mponline.gov.in

— News18.com

Advertisement
Apr 29, 2022 09:19 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Scores

Apr 29, 2022 09:16 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022: How to Check Online

Students will need their application number to check the marks via these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using your admit card roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen, download and save

Apr 29, 2022 09:12 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 Today

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 12 results today at the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The results will be announced at 1 pm. Students will need their application number as per their admit cards to check the marks.

Apr 29, 2022 23:21 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Websites to Check Marks

Once released, students awaiting MPBSE 12th results today can their scores at: -- mpbse.nic.in -- mpresults.nic.in -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in -- News18.com
Apr 29, 2022 23:21 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Scores

Advertisement
Apr 29, 2022 23:21 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022: How to Check Online

Students will need their application number to check the marks via these steps: Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result link on the homepage Step 3: Log-in using your admit card roll number Step 4: The result will appear on the screen, download and save
Apr 29, 2022 23:21 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 Today

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 12 results today at the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The results will be announced at 1 pm. Students will need their application number as per their admit cards to check the marks.

Read more

To do so, they have to fill a form given here.

Also Read MP Board 10th Result LIVE updates HERE

This is one of the fastest results being announced for the MP Board. Not only has the board announced its result fast in its own terms but is also second among all boards at both state and central level to have announced its results. The first to announce its results was Bihar Board.

For MPBSE 12th students, the pass percentage might go back to be over 60%, a huge drop from a sudden spike of 100% last year. In 2021, the board did not hold exams and based on alternative assessment all students were passed. For class 12, as many as 68.81 per cent of students passed exams in 2020. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent, and 72.27 per cent in 2018. In 2021 for MP Board too the pass percentage was at its highest with all students cracking the exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.