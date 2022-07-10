Madhya Pradesh CM Rise School Admissions Begin

The application window for the post of teachers at higher secondary and secondary classes at Madya Pradesh’s CM Rise Schools has now been opened. In a recent announcement on Twitter, the School Education Department, MP invited applications from candidates. The department added that informed that only those can apply for the post who are not already placed in 275 CM Rise schools. The registration process began on July 8 and the deadline to submit applications on the Vimarsh portal is July 13.

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

Advertisement

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed to have started the CM Rise scheme so that government schools can also impart quality education, especially to students belonging to underprivileged families.

The admission process for the new academic session at the CM Rise Schools of Indore is ongoing. The process of teacher recruitment started after media reports suggest that the schools still don’t have proper teaching staff and principals, particularly in the rural areas of Indore.

As per the media reports, there are a total of 11 schools in the Indore district that were selected under the CM Rise scheme. Six of them are located in Urban Indore and the other five are from Rural Indore. The six schools in Urban Indore approximately have a 60-70 per cent teaching staff and about 30-40 per cent vacant seats.

On the other hand, the situation in the rest five rural schools in Indore is worse as they only have 15-20 per cent teaching staff. “In four schools that come under CM Rise scheme there is no principal and the in-charge principals are to handle the work temporarily as these schools are to function under the scheme from the new academic session 2022-23," an official of Indore’s school education department told TOI. Of the four Model schools of the district only two are being included in the list of CM rise schools.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.