Madhya Pradesh Districts Order Tuition Teachers to Remain in Police Stations During Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and Morena district education officer has issued an order asking private tutors to remain in police stations when the classes 10 and 12 board exams remain underway in the district. The MPBSE class 12 board exam began on February 17 and will continue till March 12.

Morena and Bhind have been a hub for cheating mafia activities for years despite the administration and MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) making hectic efforts to curb the disgraceful menace. However, the order of keeping tuition teachers under police detention is drawing flak on and off social media.

The district education officer of Bhind has also issued the order addressing it to the block education officer asking to prepare or publish a list of private tutors after due permission from the sub-divisional magistrate. The order also instructed the block education officers to ensure presence of these tutors in police stations when the exam is underway on specified dates.

Sources claimed that a list of around 150 such tutors was prepared by the local administration apparently for being suspicious of helping students in the past in mass copying. The administration reportedly has scanned the cheating incidents and the culprits since 2016.

DEO Haribhuvan Singh Tomar who apparently started dodging the media after the order drew flak, speaking to a Hindi daily said that they aimed to prevent tutors from getting involved in cheating cases so this plan was prepared for keeping tutors under ‘preventive detention’ for five hours on exam days starting from Thursday.

The superintendent of Bhind district police, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that the plan prepared with the Department of School Education aims at preventing tutors from engaging in any activity which abets cheating.

A video of some tutors standing inside a police station also went viral on Thursday while sources claimed that some private tutors were also made to sit District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Bhind when the class 12 exam was underway.

Further, Bhind collector Dr Sathish Kumar S has also deployed revenue officers at exam centres to keep an eye on proceedings. To add, holding free and fair board exams has been a challenge for the local administration as well as MPBSE officers for years in Bhind and Morena, the twin districts known for their utter lawlessness and rampant illegal mining and other criminal activities.

