Madhya Pradesh Govt Allocates Rs 32,843 crore for Education Sector, to Set-up Schools, Offer Free Reading Materials

The Madhya Pradesh government has released the state budget for 2022 which allocated Rs 32,843 crore for education. It has set aside Rs 10,345 crore for setting up government primary schools, and Rs 6,212 crore for establishing secondary schools in the state. Out of the total budget allocation of Rs 2,79,237 crore, as much as Rs 200 crore will be spent as grants to non-government schools.

MP finance minister Jagdish Devda who presented the budget also allocated Rs 109 crore for the supply of free reading materials. A total of Rs 100 crore will be spent on reading and writing arrangements as well as labs in high schools and higher secondary schools in the state. Besides, an allocation of Rs 12.47 crore has been set aside for the promotion of virtual learning in government schools of the state

Further, Rs 253 crore has been allocated for the construction and expansion of government schools, hostels, library as well as residential sports buildings. It has also set aside Rs 166 crore for the maintenance of the existing schools in the state.

As many as 13,000 teachers will be appointed across state government schools. The Madhya Pradesh budget 2022-23 has also made provision of Rs 350 crore for an honorarium of guest teachers of Panchayati Raj institutions. Furthermore, Rs 310 crore has been allotted for the salary of Panchayati Raj teachers and Rs 855 crore to the CM Rise scheme. Through the CM rise scheme, 360 schools will be set up that will feature modern technologies.

As much as 3,908 crores have been allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan programme of the government. About Rs 3,160 crore is assigned for government high schools and higher secondary schools.

The government also introduced a ‘child budget’ to ensure “each government department incorporates provisions for children’s needs into their respective portfolios. The budget has made a provision of Rs 57,803 crore for children’s health, nutrition and education as well.

The budget also allocated Rs 13, 642 crores to the health sector. A total of 22 new medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, and other districts taking the total number of MBBS and nursing seats in the state to 1215.

