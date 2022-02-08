Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Hijab in Educational Institutes, Says Not Part of Uniform

As the controversy over wearing a headscarf or Hijab in schools gets heated up in Karnataka, the Madhya Pradesh government too is considering banning hijab from schools. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that students will be allowed to wear “only dress code" He added that “hijab is not a part of school dress."

School Education Department in Madhya Pradesh will examine schools and ensure that they are following the school dress related guidelines, the state education minister said. This comes after a stand-off between Hijab-wearing girls and saffron shawl-wearing students at Shivamogga is Karnataka. Many students of the Shivamogga government PU college are demanding that Hijab be not allowed in college.

The issue that initially began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has spread to a few other colleges in the city and in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

