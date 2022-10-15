Madhya Pradesh Medical Colleges to Teach 3 MBBS Subjects in Hindi

The Madhya Pradesh administration has announced that students will now be taught medical courses in Hindi along with English medium, making MP the first state to do so.

The initiative is set to the launched by Home Minister Amit Shah with the release of Hindi textbooks for three MBBS courses on October 16. The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, acknowledged this news on social media.

“Books on three subjects–Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry for MBBS first year-have been prepared by a task force of 16 doctors with inputs for 97 subject experts," MP’s education minister Vishvas Sarang was quoted as saying by The Week

Advertisement

The new Hindi textbooks will include scientific biological terms retained in English but written in Devanagari script and explanations in Hindi to avoid ambiguity over technical details.

Read | MP: Amit Shah to Launch Hindi Syllabus of Medical Education in Bhopal on Oct 16

This action, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aims to end the usage of the English language as a means of servitude. This will aid in the establishment of Hindi and the instillation of self-confidence in students. From the present academic session (2022-23) onward, Hindi instruction will be offered as a pilot project at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and it will eventually be expanded to 12 other medical colleges in the state.

In a video posted on Twitter, the state’s school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, can be seen talking about the decision of launching medical courses in Hindi. Parmar said that the move will ensure that students from the Hindi medium background do not face the barrier of the English language while pursuing their medical course.

Advertisement

This move came when a committee of parliamentarians, headed by Amit Shah, proposed that Hindi be considered as a teaching language for higher education in Hindi-speaking regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The committee also recommended publications in the individual states’ mother tongues for non-Hindi-speaking states. The new National Education Policy 2020, introduced by the centre, also emphasizes on promoting mother tonguage as a language of the medium.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here