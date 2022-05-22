Madhya Pradesh Plans Monthly Ranking of Govt Schools to Improve Education

In a bid to improve quality if education in Madhya Pradesh’s schools, the state education department recently announced on its official Twitter handle that it will provide the ranking of government schools from Class 1 to Class 8 every month.

According to the announcement, the government will begin providing ranks to schools in all 52 districts based on the quality of education. Schools will be ranked based on the number of points they receive for meeting duties and producing high-quality work.

Another tweet made by the education department revealed that the decision to rank schools was made after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directive. The official notice claims that the Chief Minister has asked officials to publish the schools monthly ranking on the CM dashboard.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced new scholarships to encourage Sanskrti among students. He promised scholarships to students learning Sanskrit. Reportedly, the scholarship is scheduled to begin in July. As per the media reports, this decision was taken prior to the cabinet meeting at Vallabh Bhawan when addressing his cabinet ministers. Students will be able to apply for the scholarship through an online portal, claimed the reports.

The scholarship is intended to assist students and priests studying the Sanskrit language. This will also result in the filling of empty Sanskrit instructor positions. As per the Times Of India report, 1900 posts have been filled so far, and recruitments were being made on the remaining posts. Furthermore, until teachers are hired, arrangements will be made for guest faculty. CM Chouhan made a number of announcements at the beginning of May, including the state government’s plan to add a lesson on Bhagwan Parshuram to the school curriculum.

