Madhya Pradesh to Shut Schools Till January 31, Pre-Boards in Take-Home Mode

After holding a review meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to shut down schools in the state. Physical classes for students in classes 1 to 12 in government as well as private schools will be shifted back to online mode as the Covid-19 cases in the state have increased once again. Earlier, Chouhan had said that no unnecessary restrictions will be imposed on the state and the final call will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

While the board exams are scheduled to be held from February 12, the MPBSE class 10 and 12 pre-boards were to begin from January 20. The pre-board exams have been shifted to take-home mode. Students will be made to attempt exams while sitting at their respective homes.

Advertisement

Due to the pandemic-led school shutdown, the board exams will also be held on a new format. This time, the MPBSE will conduct examinations as per the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40 per cent of objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be analytical type. Earlier, only 25 per cent of the questions were used to be objective. The new examination pattern has been applied for the academic year 2021-22.

The theory portion of the MPBSE class 10 exams is 80 marks and the 20 marks are given for practical or project work. For the 12th board exam, 30 marks are given for the practical examination and the theory portion is for 70 marks.

Not just the educational institutes but the state has imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic including a ban on rallies, sports activities to take place with only 50 per cent capacity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.