Madhyamik Result 2022: From Internet Ban to Alleged Mass Cheating, Controversies That Took Place During WBBSE 10th Board Exams

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring class 10 West Bengal Board results tomorrow, June 3. The result will be available at the official website at 9 am. Students will be able to check their scores from official website, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in, and wbbse.org. Results will also be available at News18.com. to check results here, students need to fill the form below -

But before the results are out, here is a look at the most controversial things that took place during West Bengal 10th Board exams -

‘Khela Hobe’ Scribbled on Answersheets for Alleged Mass Cheating

During the class 10 exams, a large number of students wrote ‘khela hobe’ on their answer sheets which translates into ‘there will be a game’. It is a plotical slogan of the ruling party — Trinamool Congress. It was being speculated that students were writing political slogans on their papers to be identified while evaluation. This was being speculated to be a mass cheating incident by student’s associations. The Board had later issued advisory for students.

WhatsApp Language due to Lack of Writing Practice

The written exam was being conducted after about two years for the current batch of students. These students were promoted from 8th to 9th without exams in 2020 and in 2021 too mass promotion was granted due to covid-19 situation. The coronavirus-led school shutdown also affected students’ writing skills, believe academicians.

Students opted to write in English-Bangla mixed language in exam. The evaluators told News18.com that students’ language was like typing for text messages. The examiners also observed scribbling in the answer sheets and drawings were high because students were detached from textbooks for a long time. The online learning and habit of typing was reflecting on the answer sheet. Many have forgotten that the exams answer sheets are not for texting or chatting. There you have to write at least grammatically correct language, observed teachers.

Internet Ban

West Bengal board had announced to temporarily ban the internet service at certain places adjacent to the exam centers to prevent cheating during board exams. Earlier too about 100 meter radius of the exam centre in some areas used have internet ban, however, this time the board made an official announcement prior to the suspension of services. This came after last year’s question paper was leaked online.

The internet services were shut down at exam centres across Malda, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri.

Public interest litigation was filed in the High Court challenging that directive. The lawyer filed a petition to cancel the directive to shut down the internet in an unethical manner. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava issued a stay on the West Bengal government’s directive to shut down the internet. The court also directed the state government to take all possible steps to prevent cheating in exams.

Question Paper Viral on Social Media Platforms

On second day of the West Bengal board exams, an image of the English question paper appeared on social media. The alleged question paper was floated around an hour ahead of the scheduled start of the test for the English exam. WBBSE, however, clarified that the paper which was circulated on social media was fake as it has no resemblance with the original one.

Pushpa Movie Dialogues in Exam

There were also reports of students writing a dialogue from the 2021 Telugu superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The students had written ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi,’ on the exam papers. The paper which went viral on social media also some students using WhatsApp languages in the paper. ‘Dear Sumi, fast no many many greetings and love. How you ‘katale’ (spent) Lockdown?." wrote one student while another wrote, ‘I hope you? Hope you’re fine? I want to share with you about …"

Students will need their admit cards to check the results as it contains their application number. Over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for the madhyamik exam which was held between March 7 and 16. Of the total, 6,21,931 students were girls and 4,96,890 boys.

