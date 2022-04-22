Madras University to Offer Blended Science Programmes with Melbourne Varsity

The University of Madras, in collaboration with the Melbourne University will offer undergraduate science courses in blended mode from the academic year 2022-23. The degree programme will be called Blended Bachelors of Science (BBSc). The subjects included in the course are physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology.

As per the curriculum, students enrolled in the course will study physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology in the first four semesters of the programme. In the last two semesters, students will have to choose any one of the three majors – PCM. The varsities have decided to give equivalence to all the subjects, excluding biology. Students who wish to pursue studies in biology can take up research in the field in the future.

The curriculum for the courses will be prepared by the University of Melbourne and the programme will be conducted at the University of Madras. Whatever subject a student chooses in the last two semesters, they will be provided a BSc degree in that subject which will be equivalent to the degrees provided by the University of Melbourne. This will enable the students to directly for masters or PD programmes in foreign universities.

“Instead of going to Melbourne and studying an undergraduate degree, students can do the same UG degree at the University of Madras. If needed, faculty from Melbourne University also will teach the students," Rita John, HOD, Theoretical Physics told a leading news daily.

John added that the course offered by the collaboration of the two varsities is of a higher standard. This means that the course will include more lab work, extensive research, and multiple projects. The course will provide a common platform for the first two semesters, after which, students can go in-depth in the specialisation they choose in the last two semesters.

