Police have registered a case against a teacher from a madrasa in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly beating a 14-year-old student, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the first information report (FIR), the Islamic school is “attached to Darul Ulum Hasnain Kariman" in the Bhiwandi area.

The case against the teacher, booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, came on a complaint by the trustee of a dargah.

As per the complaint, the 32-year-old teacher beat the student with a stick for not memorising his lessons in November 2022, said the official from the Nizampura police station.

Though the dargah trustee approached the police only on Monday, no reason was immediately given for the delay in reporting the alleged assault, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

