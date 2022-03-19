MAH CET 2022 Registrations Begin at mahacet.org, MAH LLB To be Held on May 17, 18

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced MAH CET 2022 Dates, for the LLB Exam. As per the schedule, that is recently released, the MAH LLB exam dates have been set for May 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates can go through the information brochure on the official website - mahacet.org.

As of now, the MAH CET 2022 dates have only been announced for MAH LLB 5 years exam. Another exam for 3 years is also held and the notification for the exams dates is expected soon. Students must note that the registrations for MHT CET Law exam has began today, March 19 at mahacet.org.

MAH LLB CET 2022: How To Apply?

Step1. Go to website — mahacet.org.

Step 2. Click on the “MAH-LL.B (5 Years)CET-2022 (Integrated Course)" link.

Step 3. Click on the “New Registration" link.

Step 4. Register yourself by filling in the details.

Step 5. Pay the application fee and proceed.

Step 6. Save and submit the form.

Step 7. Take print out for future reference.

To be eligible for MAH LLB 5 years CET 2022, candidates must have passed SSC and HSC examinations from a recognised institution in Maharashtra or the equivalent examination from a recognised board/university in India or outside, or from a secondary board or equivalent, constituted or recognised by the union or by a state government, which is in Maharashtra.

Candidates must note that MAH CET 2022 application form for LLB 5 years will only be accepted upon the payment of registration fees. As per the notification, the CET fees for Open Category and EWS from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra is Rs. 800. For all others, it is Rs. 600.

