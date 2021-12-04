Maha Govt Waives Exams Fee of MSBSHSE Students Who Lost Parents Due to COVID-19

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to waive the exam fee of Class 10 and 12 state board students, who have lost their parents due to coronavirus infection.

The fee to be waived is for the board exams to be conducted in 2022. “A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic – exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off," state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. “We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue," she said.

Advertisement

>Read Decisions on Covid-19 SOPs to Be Taken in Consultation with Centre, Maharashtra Task Force: Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettiwar who is the cabinet minister of State Relief & Rehabilitation tweeted, “Thousands of families have been left destitute due to the death of the person who took care of the family. The official website of Maharashtra State Government https://mahacovid19relief.in has been made available to provide assistance of Rs.50,000/- to such destitute families.". The Minister further said, “Financial assistance can be availed in the account instantly without any technical difficulties by doing e-application with minimum documents." For more details, candidates can log in to mahacovid19relief.in.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maharashtra in the recent past recorded 767 coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Wednesday. With the latest additions, Maharashtra’s tally of infections rose to 66,36,425 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,41,025. A total of 903 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,84,338 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,391 active cases, the bulletin said. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,56,19,951 after 1,08,557 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.