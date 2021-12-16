Maha: School Director, Principal Held for Accepting Rs 50,000 Bribe

The principal of a school and a director of the education society that runs it were arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an assistant teacher for regularising his service in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accused principal Shantsheela Meshram (46) and the director Bhamraj Meshram (57) had allegedly demanded Rs 6.50 lakh from the complainant, an official said.

They were nabbed while accepting Rs 50,000 in Khaparkheda. The school is located in Karambhad village in Parseoni tehsil of the Nagpur district. A case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, majority of the schools in Pune city and adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad town in Maharashtra reopened on Thursday for classes 1 to 7, with authorities saying students were happy and excited to be back for physical sessions after a long time. Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later online classes were started for students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.