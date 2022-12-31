Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: MSBSHSE Releases SSC, HSC Exam Timetable at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the Maharashtra board exams 2023 datesheet. The class 10 or SSC board exams will start from March 2 and continue till March 25. The class 12 or HSC board exams will commence from February 21 and end on March 21.

The time table for class 10 and class 12 has been released on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. The board will conduct HSC and SSC exam in two shifts with the first one from 11 am to 2 pm and second one from 3 pm to 6 pm.

MSBSHSE Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE

Step 2: Click on board exams 2023 datesheet link on the homepage

Step 3: The PDF file will appear on screen

Step 4: Save and download the page for further use

Meanwhile, to appear for Maharashtra board exams, students in classes 10 and 12 will need to have a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in both terms, according to the state education department. This rule was applied in pre-pandemic sessions too, however, due to the pandemic, the state did not insist on mandatory attendance in class for the March-April 2022 board exams.

As the schools reopened, the state education board has directed schools and junior colleges to ensure that students meet the 75 per cent attendance criteria in both terms (June-October and October-February) of an academic year.

In 2022, the Maharashtra board had recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in SSC exams. Out of 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the examination, a total of 15.21 lakh passed across the state. In class 12, out of 14.39 lakh students, who appeared in the March-April examinations, a total of 94.22 per cent passed across the state.

