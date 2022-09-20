Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exams From February 21, Tentative Schedule Out

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to start the board exams 2023 for the class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) in February. The Maharashtra Board has issued a tentative schedule for SSC and HSE exams.

For the first time, the state education board released the HSC and SSC 2023 exam dates and timetables almost six months in advance. Given that there is still time for suggestions and objections, the dates can be changed. The HSC exams will be held tentatively from February 21 to March 20, 2023. The tentative dates for the SSC exam in 2023 are from March 2 to March 25. The schedules are available on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website, mahahsscboard.in.

To help students and schools/colleges finish the curriculum, educationists have been requesting that exam dates be made public in advance. According to board representatives, the early dissemination of the schedule will reduce stress among students and enable them to plan their preparations. “This tentative timetable or the exam dates is declared to help schools and junior colleges to prepare their academic activities accordingly to not only complete the syllabus but also to help students prepare for the board exam," the Maharashtra board’s circular reads.

It is important for students to understand that this schedule is provisional and should not be taken as the MSBSHSE’s official schedule for 2023. The Maharashtra Board will announce the final timetable for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams in 2023 once the current academic year is about to end.

To stay up to date on all the latest information regarding the Maharashtra Board Exams 2023, students are advised to regularly check the official website.

The previous board exam has been a topic of discussion in Maharashtra as the state board has taken the decision to resume the traditional offline exam format after a year-long hiatus. A year before that, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19-induced school shutdown. The Maharashtra State Board successfully administered both exams in March–April 2022.

