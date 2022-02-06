Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Sample Papers Released at maa.ac.in

The Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC sample papers have been released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Candidates appearing for the class 10 and 12 board exams can download the question banks through the official website — maa.ac.in.

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the release of the sample papers. “To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for the state board exams, @scertmaha will be providing subjectwise question banks. These will be available at https://maa.ac.in Students should avail themselves of the benefit. These question banks will help students in their self study, understand the exam pattern and better their preparations for the upcoming exams," Gaikwad tweeted. (sic)

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Sample Papers 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SCERT Maharashtra

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC question banks link

Step 3: The question banks will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further use

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC theory exams from March 4 to April 30 and the SSC from March 15 to April 4. For students who will be unable to appear for the exams on the scheduled dates, the Maharashtra board will conduct the “out of turn" exams between March 31 and April 18 wherein practical, internal and oral exams will be held. A total of 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC and 14,72,562 for the HSC exams so far, as per the board. The students will give the exams in the offline mode from their respective schools and junior colleges.

This comes amid students’ protest demanding cancellation of the physical exams due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The students had earlier gathered in Dharavi, Mumbai near the residence of Gaikwad to protest against the exams being conducted physically and demanded it be conducted online. The students highlighted that since the classes were conducted online, the exams should be too. The online classes lead to learning loss, the students added.

