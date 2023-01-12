Maharashtra Board Launches Competition to Curb Cheating During Exams, Asks for Ideas

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has come up with a first-of-its-kind idea to curb cheating during board exams 2023.

The state board has launched a competition and invited suggestions from students, teachers, parents, and educational organisations, among others, on innovative ways to stop copying during examinations. Interested individuals have been asked to submit their ideas online along with their personal details.

Ideas that are most innovative, practical, and easily applicable, and involve less expenditure, will be selected as winners. While winning entries will be rewarded, these ideas are also going to be implemented in the Maharashtra Board exams scheduled in February and March 2023.

An official circular, issued by the secretary of Maharashtra State Board Anuradha Oak, stated, “There are a total of nine divisions via which Maharashtra State Board exams are conducted. Based on uniform guidelines issued by the state board, each division has its own action plan to catch or stop copying during exams. There is a need for coordinated efforts to ensure inclusive state-level planning for the same."

“With changing times, it is important to have newer perspective to deal with cases of copying in board examinations to ensure no injustice toward students who take genuine efforts. Through this exercise, the state board will get newer perspectives from public at large so that with the existing manpower and use of technology, stringent measures can be taken." chairperson for the Maharashtra State Board, Sharad Gosavi, explained.

He further added that a task force has been formed as per the guidelines of Commissioner of Education, Suraj Mandhre, to design a new action plan to curb malpractices during board exams. Ideas that come up via the competition will be implemented as and when possible.

The Maharashtra State Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination is scheduled from February February 21 to March 21, and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be held between March 2 to March 25. Both exams will be held in a traditional offline pattern.

