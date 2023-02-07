The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC or class 10 admit card. The school heads and the respective teachers can download the Maharashtra board SSC admit card 2023 from the official website at mahahsccboard.in. The school heads will have to use their credentials to download the hall tickets. Students will have to collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

The class 10 or SSC board exams will start on March 2 and continue till March 25. The class 12 or HSC board exams will commence on February 21 and end on March 21. MSBSHSE will conduct the SSC exam in two shifts with the first one from 11 am to 2 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC admit cards have already been released.

Maharashtra Board SSC exam admit card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: The school-wise admit cards will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take printouts to distribute among students

To appear for Maharashtra board exams, students will need to have a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in both terms, according to the state education department. This rule was applied in pre-pandemic sessions too, however, due to the pandemic, the state did not insist on mandatory attendance in class for the March-April 2022 board exams. As the schools reopened, the state education board has directed schools and junior colleges to ensure that students meet the 75 per cent attendance criteria in both terms (June-October and October-February) of an academic year.

Last year, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in SSC exams. Out of 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the examination, a total of 15.21 lakh passed across the state. In class 12, out of 14.39 lakh students, who appeared in the March-April examinations, a total of 94.22 per cent passed across the state.

