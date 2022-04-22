Maharashtra Board Teachers Boycott Evaluation, MSBSHSE Warns Schools of Cancelling Accreditation

The Maharashtra state board’s Mumbai division has alerted schools that if evaluation work is delayed due to their teachers, they may lose their accreditation as a board exam centre. Teachers who fail to complete assessment work on time will also face financial penalties. Earlier, there were reports that several teachers of unaided schools have boycott exam evaluation demanding 100 per cent government grants.

As per a leading news daily, the letter issued on April 16, was written in response to the board’s observation that many teachers had failed to submit evaluated answer sheets on time. It’s been a while since the classes 10 and 12 board exams were completed. The 10th examinations concluded on April 4, while 12th exams ended on April 7.

Also read| From CBSE to Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra Board: Know Latest Status of Result, Evaluation Status of 10th, 12th Exams

Advertisement

The Mumbai division of the state board stated that several teachers are delaying assessment work by boycotting the exam paper correction. It went on to say that in the cases of such delays, the moderators will be responsible for providing amended answer sheets to the board and bear the expense. This expense will have to be offset by a reduction in the allowance allocated to teachers for paper correction.

Given the severity of the situation, which has the potential to delay state board results, the board said that if teachers are not warned now, schools will face consequences. It added that the schools risk losing their status as a state board centre.

Following the state board exams, a timeline for completion of assessment work is normally developed in order to disclose results on time. According to the schedule, teachers examining answer sheets must finish evaluations and submit papers to the moderators. The answer papers will then be collected from the moderators by the board’s divisional office.

Read| Maharashtra FYJC Admissions from May 17, No Longer to Have First-Come-First-Serve Basis

Advertisement

Even before the state board exams were completed, teachers connected with the Maharashtra Rajya Vinaanudanit and Anudanit Shala Kruti Samiti (Maharashtra state unaided and aided school action committee) threatened to boycott assessment work in order to push their demand for job security.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.