The registration process for the Maharashtra common entrance test has been started by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates, looking for admission into MBA, MMS courses offered by the participating institutes, can register online at mbacet2023.mahacet.org. The deadline to complete the registration and application process is March 4.

To be eligible for application, candidates must be a holder of a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognized university/ institute. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the minimum marks criteria are relaxed by 5 per cent. Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate courses can also apply. There is no age limit for the candidate to appear in the MAH-CET test.

MAH CET 2023 is slated to be conducted on March 18 and 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

MAH CET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to www.mbacet2023mahacet.org

Step 2: Once you have landed on the official website, click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the homepage. In case you have already registered, click on the ‘Already Registrated’ option given there.

Step 3: Then you will be directed to the next page where you will enter your personal information.

Step 4: Next, upload a copy of the mandatory documents listed there, a signature, and a photo.

Step 5: After uploading documents, pay the registration fees.

Step 6: After completing the application process, click on the ‘Submit’ option given there.

Candidates belonging to open category seats or those from outside of Maharashtra need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. For Maharashtra domicile candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories and Person With Disability (PWD) categories, the registration fee is Rs 800.

The state universities of Maharashtra and their affiliated higher education institutes accept MAH-CET for admission to MBA/MMS courses. A total of 15 per cent of seats are reserved in MAH CET for candidates belonging to the all-India quota from outside Maharashtra.

The official notification for MAH CET 2023 was released on January 9. For more details, candidates must refer to MAH CET 2023’s official portal,

