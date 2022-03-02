Maharashtra CET Couselling: 1250 Seats Available in Round 2 Medical College Admission

Close to 1250 MBBS seats will be up for grabs in the second round of medical college admissions conducted by Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Most of the seats available in the second round of admission will likely be from the NRI quota. According to estimates close to one-third of the total 1250 seats part of the second round of admission will be from the NRI quota. This means only 750 seats will be available for the admission of normal students.

The MBBS seats across Maharashtra medical colleges will also include the 735 seats left vacant after the first round of admission. Additionally, 420 of the 670 seats which were previously awaiting approval from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), and 85 seats of the newly approved Sindhudurg College will also be part of the admission round, reported a leading news daily.

The vacant seats from the first round of the admission process include a large number of NRI quotas which were part of the centralised process. Of the total seats from MUHS, only 150 seats of ACPM Medical College, Dhule that have been involved in court cases after the derecognition by the National Medical Commission and 100 seats of the newly established Tasgaonkar College, Karjat that still await government resolution, will not be part of the admission round. Rest, all other seats have received approval from MUHS for admission. An official list of seats from the university, however, is still awaited by the CET cell.

The first round of admission followed a centralised process that saw the participation of 5,866 colleges from 43 government and private colleges from across Maharashtra.

For dental admission, 50 per cent of the total 2675 seats are still available in the second round of admission. Of the total 2501 seats allotted in the first round of admission, only 1338 could be filled. The second round of Maharashtra CET admission is likely to begin in the upcoming week.

