Maharashtra CET MBA, MCA Applications Begin, How to Register

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell has commenced the MBA/MMS, and MCA application process for admission to state management colleges and institutes across the state. It will conclude on April 7. Interested candidates can apply online at mahacet.org. Interested candidates will have to themselves using their email id and phone number first on the official portal.

Maharashtra CET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For admissions to MBA colleges, candidates must have cleared graduation or equivalent from any university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get some relaxation in the qualifying marks.

For MCA, students must have passed BCA or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate for unreserved category candidates and at least 45 per cent marks for reserved category. Alternatively, they must have cleared graduation and class 12 with mathematics as a core subject wherein they must have scored at least 50 per cent.

Maharashtra CET 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the MCA or MBA/ MMS application link

Step 3: Fill in the application form with required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Download and save the filled application form for further use

Maharashtra CET 2022: Application Fees

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 800 while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 650.

Maharashtra CET 2022: Exam Pattern

As per the MHT CET 2022 exam pattern, it will be conducted in the online mode in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It will be held across various cities in the state. Questions will be asked from logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and reading comprehension. It will be held for 150 minutes and the medium of paper will be English. The questions will be in the form of multiple-choice format.

