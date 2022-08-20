Maharashtra CET Re-exam 2022 Registrations Close Today, Check How to Apply

In a bid to provide relief and give another shot to some aspirants of Maharashtra CET Exams 2022, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has decided to re-conduct the examination. It is being done for the candidates who were not able to complete their examination due to technical issues. The registration process for the re-exam began on August 18 and concludes today, August 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the re-exam via the official website, mahacet.org.

According to the official notification, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the examination for MAH-LLB 5 years, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MEd, LLB-e years, BA- BSc BEd, BA-BSc BPlanning, and MCA, once again. The MHT CET is a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) exam featuring questions from mathematics, physic, chemistry, and biology. The total marks in each paper is 100.

The entrance exam for these courses was administered across the state from August 2 to August 5. Several candidates were not able to take the examination owing to server problems, while a few of them did not get much time for their examination because of interruptions shutdowns, and logouts. To apply for the Maharashtra CET re-exam, simply follow these steps.

Maharashtra CET re-exam 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of MAHACET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2. Select your respective course.

Step 3. A link that reads ‘Click Here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’ will appear on your screen.

Step 4. Click on it, then fill out the examination form and submit it.

Step 5. Once submitted your application form will be further processed.

Candidates are strongly recommended to download the confirmation page for future reference. Soon the admit cards for the re-exam will be shared with the applicants. The time, venue, and other such details regarding the exam will be mentioned on it. Candidates with further queries can mail at cetcell.reexam2022@gmail.com.

