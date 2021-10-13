Maharashtra Colleges to Reopen from October 20 for Vaccinated Students

After reopening schools, now Maharashtra government is all set to start physical classes for college students from October 16, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant told reporters. Colleges will reopen only for students who have received both doses of vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, claim reports. A similar norm was passed in Kerala as well where the state had allowed only vaccinated students to attend physical classes in higher education institutes.

For students who have not been vaccinated yet, the state has asked colleges to start vaccination campaigns. All the teachers and non-teaching staff attending colleges have also been asked to be fully vaccinated. Despite only vaccinated people being allowed, the colleges will reopen amid strict precautions including the limited crowd, wearing masks, sanitization, and social distancing protocols. Further, online classes will continue for students who would not be able to attend physical classes.

Advertisement

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the reopening will be phase-wise and local administration will have the authority to decide regarding the reopening of physical colleges in their locality considering the covid-19 situation.

Schools and colleges have been shut across the state since mid-March 2020. The classes have been held online since then.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.