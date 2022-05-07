Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Could be Delayed as CBSE, Other Boards 10th Result Dates Vary

The Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission into first-year junior college (FYJC) in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to ongoing class examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other non-state boards. As per the admission schedule released by the state’s director of education last month, the mock registration of CAP was slated to begin on May 1 but the registration process link has not been activated yet.

Speaking to a leading news daily, Maharashtra’s Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar said that class 10 students of CBSE and other non-state boards whose exams haven’t been completed will not be able to take part in the registration process. He added that all aspects and interests of students are being considered and a final decision regarding CAP will be taken soon.

While the Maharashtra board had completed its SSC exam on April 4, the ongoing ICSE and CBSE will end on May 23 and 24, respectively. The online CAP will be applicable for admission into FYJC in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. All other places in the state will have offline admissions.

As per the schedule, the first part of the form-filling process of FYJC is slated to begin on May 17. This included filling marks of the students and preferences of colleges for admissions. The window to fill part 1 of the form will be open till the announcement of class 10 results by the Maharashtra board. After which, applicants will be required to fill up part 2 of the form with the choice of their college preference. The mock registrations for CAP were scheduled to be conducted between May 1 and 14.

Meanwhile, the FYJC admissions will not be on the first-come-first-serve basis. After the special round, waiting list rounds will be released this year. Part 2 of the form will have to be submitted within five days of the declaration of the class 10 results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBHSE) is expected to release the class 10 results between June 10 to 20. The exams were conducted offline between March 14 and April 4.

