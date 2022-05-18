Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Delayed as Class 10 Results Not Out Yet

The admission process for Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11, which was meant to begin on Tuesday, May 17, has been postponed. The new dates will be out soon but as of now, students will have to wait as the state SSC or class 10 results are not yet released. The SSC result is expected to be declared between June 10 to 20. The exams were conducted offline between March 14 and April 4.

The mock round is slated to begin on May 23 after which the first step of registration will be open to candidates. According to the official schedule published by the education department for the procedure, the mock round was due to begin on May 1 and last till May 14. Every year, the centralised online admission system for FYJC is offered for class 11 admissions in a few Maharashtra cities.

On the other hand, the FYJC admission registration link was set to go live on May 17, leading candidates to fill out the first part of the form with personal information. The second part of the form, which contained college selections, was set to begin following the announcement of Maharashtra SSC results 2022.

Maharashtra’s Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar had earlier stated that there could be delay in the FYJC admissions as not just the state but also CBSE and other non-state boards whose exams haven’t been completed will not be able to take part in the registration process. He added that all aspects and interests of students are being considered and a final decision regarding CAP will be taken soon.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 will be conducted for regions, including Mumbai (MMR), Pune (PMC, PCMC), Nagpur (NMC), Nashik (NMC), and Amravati (AMC), via the official website — 11thadmission.org.in. The process will be done in two parts - form filling 1 and form filling 2. Students are strongly recommended to keep an eye on the official website to stay up to speed on the latest registration dates.

Meanwhile, a training programme for school principals has already begun and will run until April 27. All schools are required to nominate one person to oversee the FYJC admissions procedure. As part of this training programme, each school’s admission representative must attend the sessions in the Mumbai division.

