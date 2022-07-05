Maharashtra FYJC Admissions to Begin After CBSE 10th Result

The admission process for the Maharashtra first-year junior college (FYJC) or class 11 admission will begin after the announcement of class 10 results by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results are likely to be out by July 15. Usually, CBSE announces the class 10 results before the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) but this year it is the opposite.

“About five per cent of the total admissions in the 11th state board of junior colleges every year are from CBSE board. Therefore, the government has decided to wait for the students of other board for 11th online admission (for all to get justice)," Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education, Maharashtra was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.

Also read| From BSE Odisha to PSEB, CBSE to CISCE: Know Upcoming Class 10th, 12th Result Dates

Advertisement

Palkar added that the school education department is making all necessary arrangements to ensure early and smooth admission for class 11. The process for FYJC admission this year has faced several delays. It initially, was slated to begin in May but was deferred due to various reasons. The registration is likely to begin at 11thadmission.org.in after the CBSE class 10 results announcement.

During the registration for the common admission process, candidates have to submit a preference list of colleges of their choice where they wish to take admission. In the preference form, a student can fill a minimum of one and a maximum of 10 colleges. The allotment of seats is done as per the merit of the candidate.

Read| CBSE 10th Results 2022: What is Final Result Calculation Formula? Why is There Debate Around It?

MSBSHSE declared SSC or class 10 results on June 17. The board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent with as many as 12,210 schools registering a 100 per cent result. The passing percentage among girl students was marginally better at 97.96 per cent whereas, among boys, it was 96.06 per cent. A total of 16,38,964 students had registered for Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exams this year. This included 8,89,505 male and 7,49,458 female students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.