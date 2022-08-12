Maharashtra FYJC Second Merit List Today: Know How to Check

The Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list will be out today. Students who have applied for the 11th admissions in the state and their has been released in the first merit list can check the second one. Once declared, it will be available at the official portal at 11thadmission.org.in. This year, as many as 2,47,907 candidates have applied for the the FYJC 11th admissions via the Common Admissions Process (CAP).

Due to the outstanding results of the class 10 or SSC examination, the Maharashtra FYJC cut-offs will be significantly higher than they were last year. According to the website, around 83,060 students have scored a pass percentage of 90 per cent and above, and as many as 149221 students achieved between 85-90 per cent this year. A total of 96.94 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra SSC exam.

Maharashtra FYJC Second Merit List: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra FYJC

Step 2: Click on the 11th admissions second merit list link on the homepage

Step 3: Check the list

Step 4: Download and save for further use

Unlike previous years, when it was first-come-first-serve basis, this year, waiting list rounds are being released. Last year, a total of 59,250 seats were on offer for which 39368 students applied and 34,834 students were admitted. As many as 88.48 per cent of students will be admitted. this year this number will likely increase.

Meanwhile, students and principals from various schools his year were earlier allowed an option to fill their choice of seats under the management quota on Maharashtra’s first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions portal. This had left them confused. Earlier, colleges used to fill these seats and later upload students’ data, but this time the process seems to have been reversed. Now, apart from the in-house (10 per cent) and minority (50 per cent) quotas, students can select a seat under the management quota.

